Ardh Kumbh Mela: Debate heats up over non-Hindu entry ban

Tradition and law add weight to the demand

The Shri Ganga Sabha has formally asked the government to restrict non-Hindus from entering sacred ghats.

Their push isn't new—municipal laws from 1916 already bar non-Hindus from these areas and limit meat and alcohol sales nearby.

Sabha President Nitin Gautam suggests it's all about keeping the religious vibe intact with so many visitors expected.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister plans to meet religious leaders soon to talk things through and review security for the festival.