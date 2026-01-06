Ardh Kumbh Mela: Debate heats up over non-Hindu entry ban
There's growing buzz about banning non-Hindus from this year's Ardh Kumbh Mela in Haridwar.
Religious leaders, including Sadhvi Prachi, are backing the idea, with Sadhvi Prachi specifically citing security worries after a recent car blast at Delhi's Red Fort.
Other leaders, such as Shri Ganga Sabha's president, referenced tradition and law as their rationale.
The festival kicks off January 14, 2026, and is set to draw a massive crowd—think six to seven crore people.
Tradition and law add weight to the demand
The Shri Ganga Sabha has formally asked the government to restrict non-Hindus from entering sacred ghats.
Their push isn't new—municipal laws from 1916 already bar non-Hindus from these areas and limit meat and alcohol sales nearby.
Sabha President Nitin Gautam suggests it's all about keeping the religious vibe intact with so many visitors expected.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister plans to meet religious leaders soon to talk things through and review security for the festival.