JEE Mains 2026: City slip coming soon—Here's what you need to know
If you're gearing up for JEE Mains 2026, keep an eye out—the NTA will drop the city intimation slip by January 15.
This handy slip tells you exactly where you'll be taking your exam on January 21.
Just log in at jeemain.nta.nic.in with your application number and password to grab it.
Key dates and what's next
JEE Mains will run in two sessions, all computer-based. The first wraps up in January with results expected by February 12, while the second is set for April 1-10 with results out by April 20, 2026.
If you clear Mains, JEE Advanced is on May 17, and registration for that opens April 23—so mark your calendars!