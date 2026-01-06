Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 15th parole, sparking fresh debate

Politics, controversy, and what's being said

Critics like Anshul Chhatrapati (whose journalist father was murdered by Singh) allege that this release is about political gain and worry it could endanger witnesses in ongoing cases.

Supporters argue parole is a basic prisoner right—Singh's spokesperson points out that nearly 6,000 inmates benefit from similar rules.

Still, with his sect's strong influence on voting patterns in Haryana and repeated paroles drawing criticism in the past, this latest move keeps fueling debate around justice and politics.