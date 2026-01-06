Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 15th parole, sparking fresh debate
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, leader of Dera Sacha Sauda and convicted for rape and murder, has just been granted his 15th parole—a 40-day release from Sunaria jail.
Over the past eight years, he's spent a total of around 400 days out on parole.
The timing has raised questions.
Politics, controversy, and what's being said
Critics like Anshul Chhatrapati (whose journalist father was murdered by Singh) allege that this release is about political gain and worry it could endanger witnesses in ongoing cases.
Supporters argue parole is a basic prisoner right—Singh's spokesperson points out that nearly 6,000 inmates benefit from similar rules.
Still, with his sect's strong influence on voting patterns in Haryana and repeated paroles drawing criticism in the past, this latest move keeps fueling debate around justice and politics.