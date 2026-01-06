Next Article
Tamil Nadu rolls out new rules for big public events after Karur tragedy
India
After a tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur killed 41 people, Tamil Nadu has introduced strict new guidelines for any public gathering with over 5,000 attendees.
The SOP, notified on January 5, 2026, is all about making these events safer and more organized.
Why it matters
Now, District Collectors will pick event venues with input from police and political parties, and engineers will check venue capacity every year.
Organizers will soon be required to apply online well in advance and share details like crowd size and safety plans—plus there are new requirements for toilets and water points.
Customary religious events are exempt. This move comes after the court pushed for change following public outcry over poor safety at the Karur rally.