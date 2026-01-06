Next Article
Haryana's sex ratio at birth hits 5-year high
Haryana just saw its best sex ratio at birth in five years—923 girls for every 1,000 boys in 2025, up from 910 last year.
Out of over half a million babies born, there were more girls and slightly fewer boys than before.
Panchkula and friends top the charts
Panchkula led the way with an SRB of 971, a big leap from last year.
Fatehabad (961) and Panipat (951) also showed strong numbers.
Some districts made solid progress, though places like Sonipat still lag behind.
What's driving the change?
The improvement comes after focused efforts: Haryana set up a health task force for regular checks on gender-biased practices and built on the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign that started when numbers were much lower.
It's a hopeful sign that targeted action can make a real difference.