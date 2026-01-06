Next Article
Cold wave and thick fog set to hit North India from Jan 6
India
Heads up: IMD says a cold wave and dense fog are rolling into North India starting January 6.
Places like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand are in for some seriously chilly mornings—expect the cold to stick around till at least January 9 or 10 in some areas.
Why bother?
Apart from shivering temps (dropping by 2-3°C), many spots will see heavy morning fog that can make visibility almost zero—think Gorakhpur or Gwalior.
This could mean delayed trains, flight cancelations, and tricky commutes.
Light snowfall is also on the cards for regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
The IMD suggests bundling up and staying safe while this chilly spell lasts.