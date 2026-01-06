Kerala temple gold theft: SIT reveals big plot at Sabarimala

How deep does this go?

The SIT found that Shankar from Smart Creations extracted 409g of gold from the temple's door frame, passing it to Govardhan.

Thefts reportedly happened between 1998 and September 2025. Some Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials are accused of helping by calling gold-plated items "copper" in records.

So far, nine people have been arrested in each of two main cases, with over 180 witnesses questioned.

The Kerala High Court just gave investigators six more weeks to dig deeper before their next report is due January 19.