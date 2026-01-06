Next Article
Tirupati: Gas delivery boy kills woman, then himself after relationship ends
India
In Tirupati's Maruthinagar area, a gas cylinder delivery boy named Somasekhar, in his early 30s, murdered Lakshmi, also in her early 30s, by slitting her throat after an argument at his home on Monday night.
After the incident, he died by suicide, hanging himself from a ceiling fan.
Neighbors grew suspicious and alerted police.
What led to the tragedy & investigation status
Somasekhar and Lakshmi met during his deliveries and started an extramarital affair.
When Lakshmi decided to end things, Somasekhar asked her over under the pretext of meeting her for the last time, but their meeting turned violent.
Police have registered a case and sent both bodies for postmortem; further investigation is ongoing to understand more about what happened.