Odisha's air turns toxic as winter smog sets in

Odisha kicked off 2026 with seriously bad air—AQI numbers shot past 300 in cities like Bhubaneswar, Balasore, and Cuttack. Bhubaneswar even woke up to thick fog and barely 50 meters of visibility, making it a tough start to the year for everyone breathing this in.

What's behind the smog? It's a messy mix: leftover fireworks, heavy traffic, dust from construction sites, and calm winter weather are trapping tiny harmful particles (PM2.5 and PM10) close to the ground.

This means higher risks of coughing fits, breathing trouble, or even heart issues—definitely not great for anyone spending time outside.

How are officials reacting? Some quick fixes are already rolling out.

Angul activated stricter pollution controls; Balasore banned waste burning and hotel coal use while ordering road sprinkling to keep dust down—and these steps actually helped drop AQI below 200 by January 5-6.

Bhubaneswar is also planning air purifiers at busy spots soon.