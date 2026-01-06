Next Article
Kerala Police Academy sandalwood theft raises big security questions
India
Two old and valuable sandalwood trees were stolen right from inside the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur sometime between December 27 and January 2.
The loss is a big deal—the trees were over 30 years old, causing losses estimated to run into several lakhs of rupees.
The academy's estate officer reported it, kicking off a police investigation.
What's happening now?
Police think the thieves slipped in and out through a nearby forest area. A case has been filed, but no suspects yet.
In response, the academy has amped up campus security with extra night patrols and tighter checks on vulnerable spots to help prevent anything like this from happening again.