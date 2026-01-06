Jaishankar's Europe trip: Building bridges with Luxembourg and France

What else is happening on the tour?

Jaishankar also stopped in Paris to chat with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol about big energy issues like oil and nuclear power—areas that matter for India's growth.

Plus, he joined young minds at the French-Indian Young Talents Program, focusing on global change and collaboration.

Meetings with top French officials are lined up next, with the overall visit aiming to deepen partnerships in energy, technology, and finance.