Jaishankar's Europe trip: Building bridges with Luxembourg and France
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is spending six days in Europe, working to boost India's connections with key countries.
He met Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden to talk about teaming up on finance, tech, and innovation.
The visit comes at a time when India and the EU are still negotiating a Free Trade Agreement.
What else is happening on the tour?
Jaishankar also stopped in Paris to chat with International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol about big energy issues like oil and nuclear power—areas that matter for India's growth.
Plus, he joined young minds at the French-Indian Young Talents Program, focusing on global change and collaboration.
Meetings with top French officials are lined up next, with the overall visit aiming to deepen partnerships in energy, technology, and finance.