UP deletes 2.89 crore names from voter list

Why does it matter?

Most names were deleted because people moved away, some had passed away, and a chunk were duplicates—showing just how much UP's cities are changing and people are on the move.

If you find your name missing, there's a window to get back on: submit Form-6 between January 6 and February 6, 2026.

The final voter list will be published after the claims and objections period ends, aiming for a fairer election process for everyone in the state.