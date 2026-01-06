Next Article
UP deletes 2.89 crore names from voter list
India
Uttar Pradesh's draft voter list just dropped, and nearly 2.9 crore names have been removed—bringing the total voters down to 12.55 crore from 15.44 crore.
This is the biggest clean-up of its kind in any Indian state so far.
Why does it matter?
Most names were deleted because people moved away, some had passed away, and a chunk were duplicates—showing just how much UP's cities are changing and people are on the move.
If you find your name missing, there's a window to get back on: submit Form-6 between January 6 and February 6, 2026.
The final voter list will be published after the claims and objections period ends, aiming for a fairer election process for everyone in the state.