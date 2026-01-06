Aadhaar PVC card fee hiked to ₹75: What's the reason?

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has increased the fee for Aadhaar PVC cards from ₹50 to ₹75. The revised fee covers all taxes and delivery charges. UIDAI said the decision has been taken due to the rising costs of materials, printing, secure delivery, as well as logistics over the years.

Service continuity UIDAI's reasoning behind fee hike UIDAI has said that the fee revision is necessary to ensure high-quality service delivery. The authority also clarified that the revised fee will apply to all new orders placed through its official online channels. This decision comes after a review of the costs involved in producing and distributing Aadhaar PVC cards, which were introduced in 2020.

Card features Aadhaar PVC card: A durable alternative The Aadhaar PVC card is a durable, credit-card-sized version of the Aadhaar that withstands heat, water, and wear. It comes with security features like a tamper-proof QR code and hologram to keep your information safe. You can order one through the myAadhaar portal or mAadhaar app by entering your 12-digit Aadhaar number and confirming an OTP sent to your registered mobile number.