Bangladesh names Md Saidur Rahman, Umme Marufa amid backlash

Bangladesh just picked new media officials for its missions in India, but things got heated fast.

Md Saidur Rahman, now press minister in New Delhi, and Umme Marufa, set to be first secretary (press) in Kolkata, are both facing backlash for past social media posts seen as anti-India.

Rahman downplayed India's help during Bangladesh's 1971 Liberation War, calling it "rashness," and claimed Bangladesh became truly independent only after what he said was the ouster of Sheikh Hasina in 2024.