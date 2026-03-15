Bangladesh national arrested for helping murder accused escape to India
West Bengal's Special Task Force has arrested Philip Sangma, a Bangladeshi national, for allegedly helping two men accused of murdering activist Sharif Osman Hadi escape into India.
The suspects, Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain, reportedly fled Bangladesh after the December 2025 shooting and crossed the border through Meghalaya with Sangma's help.
They were caught in Bongaon on March 8.
Masud, Hossain are prime suspects in the killing
During questioning, Sangma admitted to being a paid fixer who regularly helped people cross the border illegally, including helping himself to avoid Bangladeshi authorities.
He is now in police custody in Nadia district.
Meanwhile, Masud and Hossain are accused as prime suspects in the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, and Bangladeshi officials have said they will seek the return of those arrested through appropriate diplomatic and judicial procedures.