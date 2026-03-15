Bangladesh national arrested for helping murder accused escape to India

Masud, Hossain are prime suspects in the killing

During questioning, Sangma admitted to being a paid fixer who regularly helped people cross the border illegally, including helping himself to avoid Bangladeshi authorities.

He is now in police custody in Nadia district.

Meanwhile, Masud and Hossain are accused as prime suspects in the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, and Bangladeshi officials have said they will seek the return of those arrested through appropriate diplomatic and judicial procedures.