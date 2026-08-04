Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman invited to 18th BRICS outreach session
India
Bangladesh's prime minister Tarique Rahman has scored an invite to attend the outreach session of the 18th BRICS Summit, happening September 12-13 in New Delhi.
India is hosting this year and bringing in leaders from the BIMSTEC group (which connects South and Southeast Asia).
Big names like China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin are also expected at the table.
BRICS expands, India highlights connectivity
BRICS just got bigger, now including Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia, so the group represents almost half of humanity and a big chunk of the world's economy.
According to India's External Affairs Ministry, inviting regional partners like BIMSTEC is all about building connections as BRICS tackles issues like global crises together.