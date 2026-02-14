BNP may invite PM Modi to Rahman's swearing-in: Report

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is reportedly planning to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony of its leader, Tarique Rahman. This comes after the BNP's victory in the recent Bangladesh elections, a report by India Today stated. The report quoted sources as saying that preparations are underway to invite regional heads of state, with PM Modi expected to be a key invitee.

Diplomatic gesture PM Modi's conversation with Rahman The development comes a day after PM Modi publicly acknowledged his conversation with Rahman. In a post on X, he wrote, "Delighted to speak with Mr Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections." He also wished him well in "his endeavor to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh."

Bilateral ties Reaffirmed India's commitment Further emphasizing the importance of bilateral ties, PM Modi said, "As two close neighbors with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples." The BNP leadership is reportedly considering inviting all major regional state heads for the swearing-in ceremony as a diplomatic outreach platform.

