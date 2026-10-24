Bank branches across India closed today for 4th Saturday holiday
India
Banks across India are shut today since it's the fourth Saturday, a regular monthly holiday for branches.
If you need to visit a branch for things like cheque clearances or loan payments, you'll have to wait until Monday.
Online banking mobile apps ATMs available
No worries if you need to get stuff done: online banking, mobile apps, UPI, and ATMs are all running as usual.
You can handle most transactions or grab cash without heading to a branch.
Bank closures Nov 14 and 28
Just so you're not caught off guard: banks will also be closed on November 14, 2026 (second Saturday), and November 28, 2026 (fourth Saturday).