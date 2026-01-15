Bank fraudster caught after 18 years on the run
Amit Nishchal, 48, was finally arrested in Manali after nearly two decades of dodging police.
Wanted for bank fraud, cheating, theft, and forgery in both Delhi and Mumbai, he'd been living under a fake name and working as a hotel manager to stay hidden.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch tracked him down last week.
How Nishchal pulled it off—and how he got caught
Back in his 20s, Nishchal joined a gang that stole demand drafts from couriers moving between banks. They forged the drafts to steal lakhs from bank accounts—a cheating case was filed against him in 2001.
After getting arrested again in 2002 for robbery but skipping bail, he changed his identity to Sonu Chauhan using fake documents.
For years he managed to stay off the radar until police matched old photos and used tech surveillance to confirm who he really was.
Now, after being a proclaimed offender since 2001, he's finally back in custody.