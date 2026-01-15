Bank fraudster caught after 18 years on the run

How Nishchal pulled it off—and how he got caught

Back in his 20s, Nishchal joined a gang that stole demand drafts from couriers moving between banks. They forged the drafts to steal lakhs from bank accounts—a cheating case was filed against him in 2001.

After getting arrested again in 2002 for robbery but skipping bail, he changed his identity to Sonu Chauhan using fake documents.

For years he managed to stay off the radar until police matched old photos and used tech surveillance to confirm who he really was.

Now, after being a proclaimed offender since 2001, he's finally back in custody.