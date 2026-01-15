Next Article
Chandigarh just had its coldest day in 13 years
India
On Wednesday, Chandigarh's daytime temperature dropped to a chilly 8.9°C—way below normal and the lowest it's been since 2013.
The night wasn't much warmer, dipping to 3.8°C, making this the first severe cold day of the season, according to the IMD.
Why does this matter?
The freezing weather and dense fog led to nearly zero visibility, causing 22 flights to be canceled and major disruptions for road travelers.
Chandigarh was even colder than Srinagar and Pahalgam!
With red alerts out for Punjab and Haryana, IMD is urging people not to travel early in the morning.
What's next?
The fog is sticking around for now (orange alert on Thursday), but some relief is coming—warmer winds are expected from January 16, with highs rising back up to around 14-16°C.