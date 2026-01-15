Next Article
'Pride of the nation': PM Modi salutes Indian Army on Army Day
On the 78th Army Day, Prime Minister Modi gave a heartfelt shout-out to the Indian Army, praising their courage and dedication in protecting the country—even in tough conditions.
He also honored those who gave their lives for India, saying their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country.
Why Army Day matters
Army Day, celebrated every January 15, marks when Field Marshal KM Cariappa became Independent India's first Indian Commander-in-Chief back in 1949—a huge milestone.
Home Minister Amit Shah also called the Army's bravery an inspiration that keeps patriotism alive across generations.