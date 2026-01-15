Noida man arrested for trafficking youth into cyber scams abroad

How the scam worked—and what's next

Pundir posed as a recruiter, collecting money (one victim paid ₹80,000) before sending people abroad and making them create fake social media profiles to target others in global cyber fraud schemes.

He's now facing charges under several sections of the BNS and IT Act.

Authorities rescued at least one victim through a joint operation with Indian agencies and Southeast Asian officials.

Police are still investigating to find out if anyone else was involved in his network.