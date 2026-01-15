India, China talk next steps for better ties

Why does it matter?

Both sides are looking to make things smoother—not just politically, but for everyday people too.

Recent developments include the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, restarting direct flights after five years, easing business visas, and boosting border trade. China also backed India's BRICS chairmanship.

Misri emphasized the importance of increasing understanding between the people of the two countries as key to moving forward—something both countries seem ready to work on together.