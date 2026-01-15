Next Article
Mumbai's cloudy skies look dramatic, but rain isn't coming, says IMD
India
Mumbai woke up to gray, overcast skies on Wednesday, but the IMD says there's no rain in sight—just 0.00mm recorded at Santacruz.
Even with all those clouds, it's still pretty warm: highs hit 32.3°C and lows hovered around 21.0°C.
Why bother?
If you were hoping for a cool-down or some monsoon vibes, not this week. The weather will stay partly cloudy today and clear up from Friday through Tuesday.
Expect daytime temps near 34°C for the next couple of days, then it drops, and cooler nights dropping to 17-19°C.
Humidity is high (88%), so it might feel sticky out—but at least sunshine is sticking around for outdoor plans or commutes.
This dry spell is totally normal for January in Mumbai, so nothing out of the ordinary here!