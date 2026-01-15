Mumbai's cloudy skies look dramatic, but rain isn't coming, says IMD

Why bother?

If you were hoping for a cool-down or some monsoon vibes, not this week. The weather will stay partly cloudy today and clear up from Friday through Tuesday.

Expect daytime temps near 34°C for the next couple of days, then it drops, and cooler nights dropping to 17-19°C.

Humidity is high (88%), so it might feel sticky out—but at least sunshine is sticking around for outdoor plans or commutes.

This dry spell is totally normal for January in Mumbai, so nothing out of the ordinary here!