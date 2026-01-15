Delhi HC says wife gets ₹50K/month maintenance, husband's assets don't cancel support
The Delhi High Court ruled that a woman should receive ₹50,000 per month in interim maintenance from her husband, even though she owns properties and has significant investments.
The husband tried to argue that his wife didn't need support because of her own assets, but the court disagreed.
Why the court backed the wife
The couple married in 2018, but things turned sour with serious allegations—she accused him of physical and emotional abuse, theft of jewelry worth ₹20 lakh, and extramarital affairs.
The court looked at both their finances: it found the husband's reported unemployment didn't match his income tax records (over ₹9 lakh), while the wife's investments weren't considered regular income.
Quoting past Supreme Court cases, the judges said maintenance should help someone keep up a similar lifestyle to what they had during marriage—not just depend on who owns what.