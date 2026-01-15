Next Article
Iran airspace closure disrupts flights: What you need to know
India
On January 14, Iran shut its airspace for a few hours amid rising protests and heightened regional tensions.
This led to sudden flight cancelations, reroutes, and delays—especially for those traveling between India and the Middle East.
Air India and IndiGo quickly issued advisories to help passengers navigate the chaos.
Why does this matter?
The region's tensions are running high, with over 3,000 reported deaths in recent Iranian protests and warnings of possible US strikes.
Airlines like Air India have rerouted or canceled flights; IndiGo is offering free rebooking for affected travelers.
With other major airlines also suspending services to Iran, it's a good idea to double-check your travel plans if you're heading that way soon.