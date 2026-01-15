Next Article
Chinese manja claims 3 lives during Makar Sankranti
India
Makar Sankranti festivities turned tragic as three people lost their lives to Chinese manja—a banned, glass-coated kite string—in Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.
Despite the ban, this dangerous string is still being used, putting festival-goers and bystanders at serious risk.
Protests and ongoing danger
The death of Dr. Sameer Hashmi in Jaunpur led authorities to urge the public to inform them about illegal sellers.
Two others—Avadhesh Kumar in Telangana and Sanjiva Kumar in Karnataka—were also killed in separate incidents.
Recent reports show well over 100 have been injured across India, highlighting that the threat from Chinese manja is far from over.