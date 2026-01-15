Chandigarh: Over 50 mutilated cow carcasses spark investigation
Around 50 cow carcasses were found in a deplorable condition, with several mutilated—missing eyes, hooves, and horns—at a disposal center near Raipur Kalan gaushala in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
The unusual condition of the remains has raised serious concerns about possible foul play, prompting UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria to order a magisterial inquiry.
Officials suspended as probe deepens
A team of medical experts is carrying out post-mortems to figure out what happened, with every step being recorded.
Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar visited the site himself as part of the investigation.
In response to how things unfolded, two officials—the Medical Officer of Health and the Cattle Pound Inspector—have been suspended while authorities work to get to the bottom of this case.