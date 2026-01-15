Himachal Minister faces backlash for comments on 'UP-Bihar' officers
Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh is in hot water after saying IAS and IPS officers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar "disregard Himachali values" and act like rulers, especially when allocating funds.
His Facebook post didn't sit well with many, including his own cabinet colleagues.
Ministers push back, call remarks unfair
Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi called Singh's comments a "sweeping statement" that discourages officials.
Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh said the remarks were "highly avoidable" and could hurt morale among officers, adding that ministers need tact to get things done.
Who is Vikramaditya Singh?
Singh handles key departments like PWD and Urban Development, and is the son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.
His latest remarks have sparked controversy, with critics warning they risk undermining trust between state leaders and officers from other states.