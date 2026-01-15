Over 70% of Indian vehicles aren't following the rules, says report
Turns out, most vehicles on Indian roads—over 30 crore out of 40 crore—aren't keeping up with basics like pollution checks, fitness tests, or even insurance.
Two-wheelers are the biggest culprits. Only about 8.2 crore vehicles are actually ticking all the compliance boxes, according to government data.
Why does this matter?
If you or your family own a vehicle, this could hit close to home.
The government is cracking down: non-compliant vehicles risk being de-registered if they don't shape up within two years, with interim warnings after one year.
Some states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have especially high rates of rule-breakers.
Plus, new safety features and stricter fuel norms coming soon might make owning and maintaining a ride even pricier—something to watch if you're budget-conscious or planning to buy your first set of wheels.