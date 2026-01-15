Gurugram shivers at 3.5°C; orange alert issued for January 16
Gurugram is in the middle of a serious cold wave, with temperatures dropping to 3.5°C and fog making things even chillier.
This marks the third day in a row of these icy conditions, and visibility has been pretty low, especially early in the morning.
The IMD has called this an official cold wave and put out an orange alert for January 16.
Why bother?
Besides being freezing, the cold and fog have pushed air quality into the "poor" to "very poor" range—AQI hit 279 overall, with some areas even worse.
Traffic's also taking a hit: short trips are now taking twice as long thanks to low visibility.
Officials are urging everyone to stay indoors when possible, keep travel to a minimum, and look out for kids and older folks until things warm up a bit.
What's next?
The IMD says this chilly weather will stick around for now, though there might be a slight rise in temperature soon.
Plus, there's a chance of rain on January 18 and 19—so keep your jackets handy!