Gurugram shivers at 3.5°C; orange alert issued for January 16

Besides being freezing, the cold and fog have pushed air quality into the "poor" to "very poor" range—AQI hit 279 overall, with some areas even worse.

Traffic's also taking a hit: short trips are now taking twice as long thanks to low visibility.

Officials are urging everyone to stay indoors when possible, keep travel to a minimum, and look out for kids and older folks until things warm up a bit.