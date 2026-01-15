Next Article
ISI, Pakistan army grooming new terror leaders for Kashmir
India
Indian intelligence has flagged that Pakistan's ISI and Army are now training a new generation of terrorist leaders—like the sons and brothers of old commanders—to keep their operations going in Jammu and Kashmir.
This shift is meant to make sure their network doesn't fade as older leaders step back.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just talk—Pakistani officials recently met with next-gen Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed commanders to plan fresh infiltration into J&K.
The Markaz-e-Taiba center, rebuilt with state funds, is prepping for a 2026 "graduation" of new recruits.
Despite public promises to fight terrorism, these moves show Pakistan's support continues behind the scenes, keeping the cycle of violence alive even as Indian agencies stay alert.