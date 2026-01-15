Next Article
Suspected Pakistani drones spotted again in J&K border districts
India
Suspected drones from Pakistan were seen flying over Jammu and Kashmir's Samba, Rajouri, and Poonch districts—marking the second time in just two days.
The Indian Army quickly activated anti-drone systems and even fired at a drone in Rajouri's Nowshera sector.
Drones with blinking lights were also noticed near villages in Samba and Poonch.
Army steps up response, warns Pakistan
After these sightings, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi urged Pakistan to stop such incursions, suggesting the drones might be scouting for weak spots in India's security.
Ground teams have been searching for possible arms drops—especially after a weapons cache was found in Samba earlier this week.
Multiple low-flying drones with lights on have now been reported since January 10.