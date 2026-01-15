Next Article
Retired Lt Gen Kulwant Singh Mann dies in Panchkula hit-and-run
Retired Lieutenant General Kulwant Singh Mann, 83, lost his life after being struck by an auto-rickshaw during his evening walk near his home in Panchkula's Mansa Devi Complex.
Despite being rushed to the hospital by passersby, he sadly passed away from head injuries the next day.
His wife filed a police complaint soon after.
Police track down driver and boost area safety
With no CCTV at the accident spot, police pieced together footage from nearby locations and identified the vehicle.
On January 14, they arrested Om Prakash, an auto driver from Rajasthan.
In response to the tragedy, local police have stepped up patrols and checks in the area and are pushing for more traffic lights and cameras to help prevent future accidents.