PM Modi calls Tamil culture a 'shared heritage' of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described Tamil culture as a "shared heritage not only of India, but all of humanity" in his latest blog post.
He reflected on his own regret at not learning Tamil, and highlighted how the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam—launched in 2022—brings together people from Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu through cultural exchanges, special trains, and events celebrating shared history.
Why does it matter?
For young Indians, this initiative is about more than just tradition—it's a way to connect different regions, encourage youth participation, and celebrate diversity.
By spotlighting collaborations like academic exchanges and heritage travel between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, PM Modi hopes to inspire pride in India's rich cultures while building stronger bonds across states.