PM Modi calls Tamil culture a 'shared heritage' of India India Jan 15, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described Tamil culture as a "shared heritage not only of India, but all of humanity" in his latest blog post.

He reflected on his own regret at not learning Tamil, and highlighted how the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam—launched in 2022—brings together people from Kashi (Varanasi) and Tamil Nadu through cultural exchanges, special trains, and events celebrating shared history.