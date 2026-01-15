'Digital arrest' scams: Elderly couple loses ₹14cr, woman ₹1.64cr
A 76-year-old widow from Munirka lost her entire life savings—₹1.64 crore—to scammers pretending to be government officials, using fake documents and threats in a "digital arrest" scheme.
In a similar case, elderly doctors Om and Indira Taneja were trapped by fraudsters posing as Mumbai Police and TRAI officials, losing nearly ₹15 crore after being pressured for over two weeks.
These scams show how cybercriminals are targeting older people by faking authority and creating panic.
Where things stand now
The CBI is leading the probe into the Munirka case, working to track down those behind the scam and follow the money trail.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police's cyber unit is investigating the Taneja case after registering an FIR, focusing on tracing high-value transfers made during their 16-day ordeal.
Both cases are reminders to stay alert about new ways scammers try to trick people online—especially when they claim to be officials or demand urgent action.