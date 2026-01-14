Kerala: Protesters vandalize toll plaza over distance rule breach
In Kasaragod, Kerala, things got heated after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) started collecting tolls on the Talapady-Chengala stretch—just 20km from an existing toll gate, even though rules say plazas should be at least 60km apart.
On Wednesday night, frustrated protesters vandalized the Arikkady toll plaza by smashing glass panels and damaging CCTV cameras.
Protests escalate, police step in
About 1,000 people blocked traffic at the Kumbla (Arikkady) toll plaza for three hours on January 13 before police arrested several leaders, including local MLA A K M Ashraf.
The Action Committee then launched a sit-in protest that's still going.
Even with all this pushback, NHAI kept charging ₹85 one-way and ₹130 return for cars.
Police have now increased security at the Kumbla plaza while investigations continue.