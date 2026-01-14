Kerala: Protesters vandalize toll plaza over distance rule breach

Protests escalate, police step in

About 1,000 people blocked traffic at the Kumbla (Arikkady) toll plaza for three hours on January 13 before police arrested several leaders, including local MLA A K M Ashraf.

The Action Committee then launched a sit-in protest that's still going.

Even with all this pushback, NHAI kept charging ₹85 one-way and ₹130 return for cars.

Police have now increased security at the Kumbla plaza while investigations continue.