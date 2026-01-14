Next Article
Uttar Pradesh: Cold wave finally easing up from January 15
Good news if you've been shivering in UP—IMD says the cold wave will start letting up from January 15, with night temperatures rising by 4-6°C over the next few days.
That said, places like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Moradabad, and Rohilkhand might stay chilly with some frost until late on the 15th.
Why bother?
IMD is also warning about dense morning fog across the state (so take it slow if you're out early), and a light drizzle could show up in western UP after January 19.
For now though: dry weather continues and cities like Lucknow are still waking up to single-digit lows.