Bank holiday alert: Five-Day closure in July 2025
Banks across India will have several closures this July for regional festivals and religious events.
While all banks are closed on Sundays (July 6, 13, 20, and 27) and RBI-mandated Saturdays (July 12 and 26), a few states get extra days off for their own celebrations.
These days are specific to certain states
Meghalaya banks close July 14 for Beh Deinkhlam, a harvest festival, and again on July 17 to honor freedom fighter U Tirot Singh.
Uttarakhand takes a break on July 16 for Harela, while Tripura shuts down on July 19 for Ker Puja.
Sikkim joins in with a holiday on July 28 for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a Buddhist festival related to Lord Buddha's first teaching after enlightenment.
Will online banking be affected?
Absolutely!
Even if your local branch is closed, digital banking—like net banking, mobile apps, and UPI—will keep running as usual.
So you can still pay bills or transfer money without missing a beat.