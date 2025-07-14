Next Article
Mumbai monsoon: July rainfall far below average
Mumbai's July rainfall is much lower than usual—Colaba and Santacruz have only seen 109mm and 179mm so far, compared to their typical 768.5mm and 919.9mm.
Still, thanks to heavy downpours in June and an early monsoon, the city has already hit about half its yearly rain quota.
Monsoon rains are Mumbai's main source for filling up reservoirs
Monsoon rains are Mumbai's main source for filling up water reservoirs—so low rainfall can mean water worries later on.
Accurate forecasts help everyone plan for possible shortages or flooding.
The IMD says expect light to moderate showers through Thursday, with a slight pick-up in rain likely by midweek as coastal conditions shift.