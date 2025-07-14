Innovative solutions for broadcasting azaan without loudspeakers India Jul 14, 2025

After a Bombay High Court ruling on noise pollution, over 1,600 loudspeakers—including 1,149 from mosques—were removed across Mumbai by mid-2025.

To keep the Azaan going without breaking the rules, many mosques have gone digital: some use apps like 'OnlineAzan' to stream live calls to prayer straight to people's phones, while others have set up small speaker networks in homes so residents don't miss out.