Innovative solutions for broadcasting azaan without loudspeakers
After a Bombay High Court ruling on noise pollution, over 1,600 loudspeakers—including 1,149 from mosques—were removed across Mumbai by mid-2025.
To keep the Azaan going without breaking the rules, many mosques have gone digital: some use apps like 'OnlineAzan' to stream live calls to prayer straight to people's phones, while others have set up small speaker networks in homes so residents don't miss out.
Debate on fairness and freedom of expression continues
This shift shows how communities are adapting tech for tradition—balancing faith and city life.
It's also sparked debate about fairness and freedom of expression, with some groups feeling targeted by the new rules.
For anyone interested in how cities handle culture and change, this is one to watch.