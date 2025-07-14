Kerala Governor defends Guru Puja ritual
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is standing by the traditional 'Guru Puja' ritual—where students were involved in rituals that included offering flowers and, in some accounts, washing the feet of teachers—calling it "part of Indian culture."
His comments came after videos of the ritual at two CBSE schools went viral, leading to a heated debate across Kerala.
Minister's response
Education Minister V Sivankutty slammed the practice as "against democratic values" and ordered an inquiry.
He argued that education should encourage scientific thinking, not rituals that promote a "slave mentality."
Political parties like CPI(M) and Congress have also criticized the ritual as outdated and politically motivated.
Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar?
Arlekar has been Kerala's governor since 2021.
He's a former BJP leader from Goa with ties to RSS ideology, known for supporting traditional Hindu customs—a stance that often puts him at odds with Kerala's left-leaning politics.