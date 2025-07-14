Kerala Governor defends Guru Puja ritual India Jul 14, 2025

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is standing by the traditional 'Guru Puja' ritual—where students were involved in rituals that included offering flowers and, in some accounts, washing the feet of teachers—calling it "part of Indian culture."

His comments came after videos of the ritual at two CBSE schools went viral, leading to a heated debate across Kerala.