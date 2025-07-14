Next Article
Patiala DSP's son dies in car accident
Ekambir Singh, 22-year-old son of Patiala DSP Satnam Singh, lost his life in a car accident late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.
He and his friend Harjot Singh were heading home from a wedding when their Hyundai Verna overturned on the Phagguwala flyover in Sangrur during a U-turn.
Friends returning from wedding
Police said the friends turned back after forgetting something, but the car lost control and flipped—likely made worse by non-working street lights.
Ekambir was declared dead at the hospital, while Harjot is still being treated for injuries.
The area has been secured and an investigation is ongoing.