Bengaluru stampede caused by gross negligence: Inquiry
A judicial report has found that "gross negligence and dereliction of duty" led to the stampede during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebration on June 4, 2023, where 11 people lost their lives.
The investigation, led by retired judge John Michael D'Cunha, was shared with top state officials.
Report blames poor planning, lack of safety measures
The report points fingers at RCB management, DNA Entertainment Networks, KSCA, and senior police for poor planning and lack of safety measures.
Police were called out for not having enough officers on site and responding too slowly.
FIRs have been filed against several people—some police officers have already been suspended.
The state cabinet will decide on further action after reviewing the report on July 17.