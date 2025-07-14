Next Article
Chennai bus driver's fatal heart attack causes havoc
Early Sunday in Chennai, a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus driver suffered a heart attack while driving route 70C, causing the bus to veer off and hit a 65-year-old pedestrian before crashing into parked cars.
Both the driver, 58, and the pedestrian were declared dead at the hospital.

People nearby smashed the bus windshield to try and help but sadly, both victims were declared dead at the hospital.
Authorities are now looking into whether health warnings were missed—apparently, the driver had complained of chest pain before getting behind the wheel.
The incident is being treated as an accidental fatal collision due to a medical emergency, with further investigation underway.