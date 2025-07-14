Next Article
Meghalaya banks observe Beh Deinkhlam holiday today
If you're in Meghalaya, don't plan any bank errands today—every bank across the state (public and private) is closed for Beh Deinkhlam.
This festival is a big deal for the Jaintia tribe, and the Reserve Bank of India has marked it as an official holiday, so even banks in Shillong are taking the day off.
More holidays this month
July's got a few more regional breaks: banks in Dehradun will be shut on July 16 for Harela, Shillong gets another holiday on July 17 for U Tirot Singh's death anniversary, and Agartala banks close on July 19 for Ker Puja.
Plus, remember that all banks nationwide are always closed every second and fourth Saturday and every Sunday—RBI sets these dates to keep up with local traditions.