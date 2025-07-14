Meghalaya banks observe Beh Deinkhlam holiday today

More holidays this month

July's got a few more regional breaks: banks in Dehradun will be shut on July 16 for Harela, Shillong gets another holiday on July 17 for U Tirot Singh's death anniversary, and Agartala banks close on July 19 for Ker Puja.

Plus, remember that all banks nationwide are always closed every second and fourth Saturday and every Sunday—RBI sets these dates to keep up with local traditions.