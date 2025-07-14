Government reiterates twice-rejected High Court nomination

Government-judiciary tussle behind this delay

This back-and-forth shows an ongoing tug-of-war between the government and judiciary over who gets appointed as judges.

While three new Supreme Court judges were quickly approved in May, dozens of high court picks are still stuck in limbo—including at least 27 advocates recommended since last year.

With 371 judge seats empty across India's high courts, these delays are making it even harder for people to get timely justice.

The collegium is now urging the government to process all pending names together so things can finally move forward.