Bengaluru's innovative approach to metropolitan governance
Bengaluru just got a major governance upgrade—Karnataka has replaced the old BBMP with the new Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) as of May 15, 2025.
The Chief Minister will now head this three-layered system, which splits the city into up to seven municipal corporations, each with its own council and commissioner.
Big civic agencies like water, power, and development boards will now answer directly to the GBA.
Bengaluru's new governance model
This shake-up is meant to fix years of messy city management and make services work better for everyone in India's tech hub.
By centralizing decisions on money and infrastructure, officials hope things will finally run smoother.
Some worry this could mean less say for local voices, but if it works, Bengaluru's model might inspire other Indian cities looking for smarter ways to run their metros.