Bengaluru's innovative approach to metropolitan governance India Jul 14, 2025

Bengaluru just got a major governance upgrade—Karnataka has replaced the old BBMP with the new Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) as of May 15, 2025.

The Chief Minister will now head this three-layered system, which splits the city into up to seven municipal corporations, each with its own council and commissioner.

Big civic agencies like water, power, and development boards will now answer directly to the GBA.