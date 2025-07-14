Monsoon activity increases over northwest India: IMD
The IMD says the monsoon will keep pouring over central and northwest India until at least mid-July.
States like Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana are in for heavy to very heavy rain.
So far this season, rainfall has been well above normal—up by 10% nationwide and even higher in northwest (30%) and central (37%) regions.
More rain on way; stay updated if traveling northern states
With new low-pressure systems forming soon over Madhya Pradesh and the Bay of Bengal, even more rain is on the way.
Rajasthan could see isolated extreme rainfall (over 210mm), while northern states can expect wet weather through July 19.
This means a higher risk of flooding, landslides, and travel disruptions—so it's smart to stay updated if you're in these areas or planning to travel.