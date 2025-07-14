Monsoon activity increases over northwest India: IMD India Jul 14, 2025

The IMD says the monsoon will keep pouring over central and northwest India until at least mid-July.

States like Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Haryana are in for heavy to very heavy rain.

So far this season, rainfall has been well above normal—up by 10% nationwide and even higher in northwest (30%) and central (37%) regions.