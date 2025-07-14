Next Article
Locals accuse Rajasthan minister of retaliation
People in Gurdai village, Rajasthan, claim their water and electricity were suddenly cut the day after they voiced complaints about bad roads and unfinished work to Cabinet Minister Joraram Kumawat.
The minister left the event early when villagers brought up these issues.
'Illegal connections' targeted in about 200 homes
After the visit, officials targeted about 200 mostly SC/ST homes for "illegal connections," but locals and Advocate Kiran Kumar Meena say this was just political payback.
The Congress party called out the move as unfair and warned that people should be able to question leaders without fearing punishment—especially in marginalized communities.